Tickets for 2020 Juno Awards in Saskatoon go on sale Friday
Hockey game pitting NHL alumni against musicians to take place two days before
Tickets for the annual toasting of Canada's best musical talent go on sale this Friday.
The 49th Annual Juno Awards will take place in Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Sunday, March 15.
Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday. They'll be available starting at $39.95 (plus fees) online at www.ticketmaster.ca, by phone at 1-800-970-SEAT (7328) and in-person at the Sasktel Centre Box Office - 3515 Thatcher Avenue (Main Entrance).
One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts, a Canadian music education charity associated with the awards show.
Two days before the awards show, as part of Juno Week, the 2020 Juno Cup will take place March 13 at the Merlis Belsher Place. During the event, Canadian musicians will go head-to-head with NHL legends.
Tickets for the hockey game also go on sale Friday.
