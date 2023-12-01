Sentencing to begin for Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch, former Regina junior hockey coach convicted of sexual assault

Former Regina junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault against a 17-year-old player in 1988.

Warning: this story contains details of a sexual assault.

A sentencing hearing will begin Thursday afternoon for the former coach of the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats convicted in December of sexually assaulting and assaulting a player prospect in August 1988.

Justice Peter T. Bergbusch ruled Bernard "Bernie" Lynch inappropriately touched and then hit the player, 17, while working as an assistant coach for the Pats.

Lynch had pleaded not guilty to both charges, and testified that the events described by the complaint never happened.

Crown prosecutor Chris White and defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock will make sentencing arguments Thursday afternoon at Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Any information that could identify the two Crown witnesses called during the trial — the complainant and his then-girlfriend — are protected under a publication ban.

In his decision, Bergbusch said he found Lynch's testimony to be "inconsistent," while finding Lynch "evasive and combative at times"

In comparison, Bergbusch described the complainant's testimony as straightforward and truthful.

"[The complainant] acknowledged that he did not have a clear memory of all of the events … However, he remembered many details of his trip to Regina and the events involving Mr. Lynch," Bergbusch said.

WATCH | Crown prosecutor applauds Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch guilty verdict, defence lawyer says too soon to say if Lynch will appeal Crown prosecutor applauds Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch guilty verdict, defence lawyer says too soon to say if Lynch will appeal Duration 5:42 On the steps of a Regina courthouse, Crown prosecutor Chris White is applauding a judge's decision to find Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch guilty of a historical sexual assault and assault. Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock said he was not surprised by the verdict but said Lynch was upset about the decision.

During the trial, the complainant testified that he arrived in Regina on Aug. 7 for a hockey school offered by the Pats. He was expecting to stay with Lynch that night before moving into a hotel the following evening.

He said Lynch offered him two sleeping arrangements either in the bed with Lynch or on the couch.

The teen told the court he was pressured into drinking beer by the coach and encouraged to walk naked in front of the apartment's patio door, which he ultimately did.

A courtroom sketch showing Bernard 'Bernie' Lynch listening as Justice Peter T. Bergbusch delivers his ruling finding Lynch guilty of assault and sexual assault on Dec. 1. (Joel Hustak/CBC)

He testified that he showered in an attempt to sober up, and an uninvited Lynch joined him in the shower where he inappropriately touched the teenager and Lynch grabbed his hand and placed it on Lynch's genitals.

The complainant said he agreed to masturbate Lynch after being told that if he did so, that would be the end of it.

He also said Lynch smacked the complainant on the rear, hit him in the genitals with his key ring and punched his shoulder at the hockey camp the next day.

The complainant told CBC News he was relieved after the guilty verdict was announced in December.

"Now, I think I can really begin to heal and put things behind me," he told said. "I think I always kept it in the back shelf in my mind for years and years, and now I think that I can start to move forward."

The complainant said he felt obligated to tell police about his assault after hearing that Lynch was being investigated by RCMP over other allegations.

The former hockey player said he knew Lynch should not be around — and especially coaching — teenage boys.

"I just felt like I needed to speak up for those who couldn't and and didn't have the courage to do so," he said.