Judge orders release of documents in case of Sask. woman accused of abducting her child, faking their deaths

A Saskatoon judge is ordering the release of certain documents in the case of a woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths last summer.

Court heard Monday that Dawn Walker's lawyers plan to argue it was necessary for her and her child to flee a dangerous situation in Saskatoon.

In order to properly argue the "necessity" defence, they asked to see all documents related to her previous interactions with police and government agencies, as well as her arrest and detention.

On Monday, the judge agreed some of the documents are relevant and should be given to Walker's lawyers. For example, they must receive all records of her strip search and general logs for that prison over a one-week period. But the judge rejected their request to see all employee notes on the strip searches of the 200 inmates housed there.

The case returns to court Aug. 9. Following arguments about redactions, the documents are expected to be released then.

The records initially requested are held by the British Columbia Immigration Holding Centre, the RCMP, the Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and other agencies.

Following a multi-day search for Walker and the child in the Saskatoon area and beyond last summer, they were found by U.S. authorities in Oregon.

Walker was transported back to Saskatchewan, where she now faces charges of abduction, fraud and identity theft. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 20.