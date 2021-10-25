Judge orders Sask. government to pay for new lawyer for accused killer Greg Fertuck

A Saskatoon judge is ordering the provincial government to pay for a new lawyer for accused killer Greg Fertuck.

Justice Richard Danyliuk made the order earlier this month. It came as Fertuck's current lawyers, Morris Bodnar and Michael Nolin, plan to withdraw from the high-profile case.

"Court Services Saskatchewan shall forthwith appoint a state-funded lawyer to provide limited legal advice to Gregory Fertuck on all matters relevant to the proposed mid-trial withdrawal of defence counsel," Danyliuk wrote.

Fertuck's previous lawyers are pulling out because of complaints he made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

"I think the solicitor-client relationship has been irreparably harmed," Nolin said in an interview Wednesday.

Nolin would not detail the concerns because some involve solicitor-client privilege. Nolin said he is also disturbed that it took the Law Society more than three months to let he and Bodnar know of the complaints. They were made on May 18 and June 1, but were not passed along until the end of August.

The Law Society is not commenting on the matter. Counsel Tim Huber wrote in an email that the society cannot speak to the issue until a complaint is referred for a hearing.

Fertuck is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, in December 2015 at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask., where she worked.

Her remains have never been found. Police targeted Greg in an elaborate undercover police operation known as a "Mr. Big sting." He was arrested for murder in 2019 after telling undercover police officers that he had killed his wife and got rid of her body.

The lawyers are scheduled to return to court Oct. 24, which is when Nolin and Bodnar are expected to withdraw.