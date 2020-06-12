Mother applauds lifting of pub ban on name of teen who testified against assaulter before dying of cancer

A Saskatoon judge is allowing CBC to publish the name and photo of 15-year-old Tonya Pahtayken, who died of leukemia two weeks after testifying against the man who gave her crystal meth and sexually assaulted her.

"I know she would have wanted it this way," said her mother, Angela Caron.

"It's why she went to court that day. She wanted to inspire."

The details of Pahtayken's relationship with 37-year-old Bradley Neil Paproski, a crystal meth dealer the teen met online, emerged in January at his sentencing hearing in provincial court.

Paproski stood trial in August 2019, charged with drug trafficking and sexual assault. Pahtayken's testimony was key in his conviction.

A statutory ban on naming victims of sexual assault prevented CBC from reporting Pahtayken's identity at the sentencing hearing. It was an unusual situation because, although the teen's mother wanted her identity known, typically the individual who is the subject of the ban has to argue for its removal.

CBC approached Caron and she agreed to support the application to have the ban lifted. Lawyer Sean Sinclair argued for CBC, Caron and Tonya Pahtayken at the hearing.

"The argument that I presented was largely that, given that the victim's family supports lifting the publication ban and the purpose of this type of a ban is to protect the victim, It makes no sense to continue the ban," Sinclair said.

"The fact that Paproski opposed lifting the ban was immaterial because the ban is not intended to protect him. As the judge says, the CBC or other media can (and has) published stories naming Paproski. Naming the victim does not further endanger Paproski, nor does it impact his right to a fair trial in the future (if his appeal is successful and he seeks a jury trial)."

'An extraordinary young girl'

Prosecutor Lana Morelli said in an interview that Pahtayken first met Paproski on Facebook in February 2018, when she was 14. She was hunting for drugs.

They messaged and then met.

"They had sexual intercourse without any condoms on. At that time, she took drugs from him that were sitting in the bedroom," Morelli said.

"She had leukemia. She was in remission. And so she was using drugs because she'd already beat the thing that was supposed to kill her. She's 14."

Tonya Pahtayken between battles with leukemia. (Tonya Pahtayken/Facebook)

They continued to meet through the winter and into the spring. Pahtayken made no effort to hide her lifestyle from her mother.

"She came to me and I was asking her, like, how do you get this?" Angela Caron said.

"She was so honest. She told me, she said Mom, I do this, and he does this and he gives me this and that's how I make it."

Caron said Pahtayken's choices "killed our family." Pahtayken stayed close to her older sister, but her brother and father pulled away. It was all too much.

Caron did not sit back idly. Mental health workers, victim services and police all became involved in trying to get her back on track.

A turning point named Willow

Pahtayken was in custody at a youth centre in the summer of 2018 when her life turned.

First, staff at the youth centre became alarmed when they heard details about her relationship with Paproski. This led to a police investigation.

Second, she became pregnant by a new boyfriend. She went on to give birth to a little girl.

She named her Willow.

Sobriety and a baby reunited mother and daughter.

"Being a mom, she kind of knew what I was going through," Caron said.

"She's like, I get it now mom."

Paproski, meanwhile, had been arrested and charged with dealing drugs.

With her abuser behind bars, Pahtayken felt safe enough to go on the record to police and proceed with charges based on what had happened to her.

Meanwhile, her leukemia returned with a vengeance. She went into an aggressive chemotherapy program as the case progressed through the courts.

Paproski stood trial in August 2019.

Pahtayken, now 15, interrupted her chemotherapy to testify in person.

"She had a feeling she wasn't going to make it this time, and she was right. So that's why she went," Caron said.

"She knew she had to stop this because this could happen again to somebody else. With her having a daughter, I think that really hit home."

She said facing Paproski in court gave her daughter peace.

"She felt so good that day, we took her out for lunch, me and her dad," she said.

"She cried, she laughed, those tears were of joy. She felt better. She just knew that she could help another young girl, maybe out there, that would think twice about what they're doing."

'She's our angel'

At the January sentencing hearing, Morelli and defence lawyer Meaghen Ward jointly recommended a five-year prison sentence for Paproski, with the clock not beginning until his current drug sentence is completed.

Judge Marilyn Gray accepted the recommended sentence.

"This was a major sexual assault with a very young complainant," Judge Gray said.

"He used her for sex in exchange for drugs."

Morelli recalled Pahtayken on the stand.

"She was facing cancer so facing the offender didn't seem that bad," she said.

"She didn't want it to happen to anybody else. She is an extraordinary young girl."

Tonya Pahtayken died Sept. 15.

Angela Caron said her grand-daughter Willow is now a daily reminder of Tonya. The family has a large photo of Tonya in their living room and every morning they sit in front of it with Willow.

"We talk with her and tell her, that's her Mom," she said.

"She was an inspiration, she's our angel."