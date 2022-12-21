Judge blasts Hague, Sask. construction company for accident that left worker, 20, a quadriplegic

A Saskatoon judge fined a Hague construction company $126,000 and then blasted its management for lax safety practices in a written decision this month.

In February, 2021 an apprentice worker, 20, at King Stud Contracting Ltd. fell five metres from a forklift that was being used improperly as a platform. He suffered a spinal fracture, spent three months in intensive care and will be a quadriplegic for life.

"The accident occurred as a direct result of King Stud choosing to avoid the expense of buying a safer work platform," provincial court Judge Q.D. Agnew wrote in his 10-page decision.

"The fact that less than four months after a catastrophic accident King Stud was not requiring workers to wear basic safety equipment speaks to a general lack of interest in worker safety and a lack of willingness to comply with OHS [Occupational Health and Safety] requirements."

Troubling history

On the morning of Feb. 19, 2021, Agnew wrote, the worker was using a modified forklift as a platform — a practice the company had been specifically warned against using six months earlier.

"In essence, at this point [the workers] were standing five metres above ground on a platform with a floor and a back, and nothing else," he wrote. "This was the same platform King Stud was informed on September 3, 2020 could not be used for workers, but only for material."

In the previous five years, Agnew wrote, OHS inspectors had cited King Stud three times for 10 violations, including four related to fall prevention and safety. Those violations included ones relating to using an unsafe lifting platform as a work platform and failing to properly use fall protection equipment.

The company pleaded guilty to having a worker on a platform without a "personal fall arrest system" that meets OHS standards.

Commenting on the "degree of risk, extent of danger, forseeability," Agnew wrote, "all are extremely high, and blindingly obvious even to an untrained eye."

Post-accident conduct

However, it was the company's post-accident conduct that most concerned Agnew.

"Even more troubling, on April 26, 2022 — less than a year after the last violations, and barely more than a year after [the worker's] injury — King Stud again was found in violation of both hard-hat and fall protection requirements," he wrote.

In assessing the fine, Agnew said he needed to balance the size of the company (three to five employees) against the need to send a strong message. The company's lawyer suggested a total penalty of $45,000, to be paid over two years. The prosecutor requested a $100,000 fine and $40,000 surcharge.

Agnew eventually fined the company $126,000.

"Such a fine will be a very significant penalty to the principals of the corporation but should not be so debilitating as to cause the collapse of King Stud," he wrote.

"Will it be extremely uncomfortable for them for several years? Undoubtedly; but not nearly so uncomfortable as the rest of [the worker's] life will be for him, as a result of their actions or inaction."