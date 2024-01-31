Jury returns with recommendations at James Smith Cree Nation stabbing inquest

After more than two weeks of testimony, the jury at the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation is now sharing its recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The inquest, which began on Jan. 15 in Melfort, Sask., has been examining the events of Sept. 4, 2022, when Myles Sanderson killed 11 people — 10 from James Smith and one from the neighbouring village of Weldon.

During the past two weeks, jurors have heard from 30 witnesses including RCMP officers , a psychologist , forensic pathologists , Sanderson's former partner , officials from the Parole Board of Canada and the elders who worked with Sanderson in prison .

Six jurors were charged by Coroner Blaine Beaven Tuesday morning to come up with recommendations to try to help prevent similar deaths. The jury can make as many recommendations as they wish, or no recommendations at all.

The jury met with the family members Wednesday to share the recommendations before announcing them publicly.

The jurors were also asked to prepare a report for each of the dead, identifying the location, time and cause of death. The jury confirmed Wednesday evening that each of the victims died at James Smith Cree Nation, aside from Wesley Petterson, who died in Weldon, Sask.

The jury shared details of the wounds and determined the cause of each death was homicide.

During the inquest, many family members of the victims and survivors have shared their hopes for the recommendations to spark systemic changes across institutional systems.

WATCH | James Smith Cree Nation stabbing survivors share hopes for recommendations: Survivors of James Smith Cree Nation stabbing share hopes for recommendations as jury deliberations begin Duration 3:29 After listening to more than two weeks of testimony, the jury at the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation is now deliberating. Family members of the victims and survivors shared their hopes for the recommendations Tuesday.

A second public inquest focused on the death of Myles Sanderson in custody on Sept. 7, 2022, is scheduled to begin Feb. 26 in Saskatoon.

More to come.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.