Jury at James Smith Cree Nation stabbing inquest to continue deliberating

After listening to more than two weeks of testimony, the jury at the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation will continue deliberating on recommendations Wednesday.

The inquest, which began on Jan. 15 in Melfort, Sask., has been examining the events of Sept. 4, 2022, when Myles Sanderson killed 11 people — 10 from James Smith and one from the neighbouring village of Weldon.

During the past two weeks, jurors have heard from 30 witnesses including RCMP officers, a psychologist, forensic pathologists, Sanderson's former partner and officials from the Parole Board of Canada.

Jurors are now tasked with making recommendations that might help prevent such tragedies in the future. It is not clear much time the jury will need to complete the task, but a progress update is expected later Wednesday morning.

Robert Head, chief of Peter Chapman, one of the bands that make up James Smith Cree Nation, said Tuesday afternoon that these were long weeks that were particularly emotional for the family members.

"It was tough to see our membership hurting again. But I'm glad it's all over now," he said.

"We're just hoping that there'll be some positive recommendations from the jury in order to change some of the systemic problems that we have in the justice system and the parole board and in Canada."

Chief Rob Head of the Peter Chapman Band speaks to the media at the public coroner's inquest in Melfort on Tuesday. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Head said that if the families want to push for a national inquiry, band leadership will be behind them all the way.

Echoing sentiments from speakers last week, Head said it "would be nice for First Nations" to be properly notified when a possibly dangerous offender is being released into the community.

"So, possibly changes in [the Corrections and Conditional Release Act] would help us to maintain that level of security for our membership," he said.

Head also called for a reliable self-policing mechanism.

"Policing is a basic human right that we all enjoy in Canada. First Nations people should have that right too," he said.

Many family members of the victims and survivors also shared their hopes for the recommendations Tuesday.

WATCH | James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victim says she attended inquest to see change: James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victim says she attended inquest to see change Duration 1:35 Joyce Burns and her husband Earl were brutally assaulted in their family home on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., during the September long weekend. Earl didn't survive.

2nd inquest begins next month

A second public inquest focused on the death of Myles Sanderson in custody on Sept. 7, 2022, is scheduled to begin Feb. 26 in Saskatoon. Sgt. Evan Anderson, a supervisor with RCMP major crimes unit, presented some information Monday as a look ahead to that upcoming inquest.

Anderson laid out the pursuit of Sanderson and his arrest. Anderson said police have determined that between Sept. 4 and 7, Sanderson never left the Wakaw area. He had "set up a camp" in the bush and stole food from a nearby residence.

Investigators believe Sanderson only had the clothes on his back and no available resources, such as a phone or vehicle, until he made a decision to steal a truck, Anderson said.

Sanderson was in that truck, which had been reported as stolen, when police spotted him on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon. He died shortly after police stopped the truck and arrested him.

Anderson said more than 500 police officers were involved in the pursuit and eventual apprehension of Sanderson.

He said Saskatchewan RCMP received 3,546 calls for service from Sept. 4 to 7, with 578 of them were related to either the attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, and/or possible sightings of Sanderson. He said RCMP received 80 tips, 61 from the general public and 21 from Crime Stoppers, from four provinces regarding either possible sightings or whereabouts. Among the tips, there were three reported sightings of Sanderson in the Wakaw and Crystal Spring areas.

Anderson said many resources went into this case, with ground searches being completed around James Smith Cree Nation, including trap lines, remote cabins, areas with tall trees and the riverbed. Searches were also conducted by air. He said police also used cellphone monitoring, watched social media accounts and banking activities, and reviewed video surveillance from different communities.

WATCH | Brother of James Smith victim says the need for love, self-love root of what needs to change: Brother of James Smith victim says the need for love, self-love root of what needs to change Duration 2:26 Jury deliberations are underway at the inquest into the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings. The attacks two years ago in Saskatchewan left 11 people dead, including Darryl Burns' sister Gloria.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.