Appeal denied for convicted killer Joshua Petrin

Lorry Santos answered her door on an early Saskatoon morning in 2012 and was killed by bullets meant for someone else.

Joshua Petrin was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Saskatoon in 2016 in relation to her death. He received a life sentence.

Now the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal of the conviction in a decision Tuesday. The court heard Petrin's appeal on Sept. 17.

Petrin was the boss of a gang known as the White Boy Posse that was active in the drug trade in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Court heard Petrin ordered a hit on a former member of the White Boy Posse who left the gang without permission. Court heard several witnesses testify that Petrin would pay $40,000 to anyone who found or killed the former member.

The men who arrived at Santos's home in 2012 thought they were at the home of that former gang member. The 34-year-old Saskatoon mother died after one of the bullets, fired from a handgun, pierced her lungs, heart and aorta, leading to excessive blood loss.

Lorry Santos died in 2012 after hitmen went to the wrong house. (Facebook)

The two men who went to Santos' home were both convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.