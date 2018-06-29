Jordan Lafond's mom says she will 'keep fighting' after inquest

An inquest jury has ruled the death of Jordan Lafond an accident. It's also calling on the provincial government to educate the public about safely storing firearms.

The findings and recommendations came Friday at the end of a week-long probe into Lafond's death in October 2016.

Lafond, a 22-year-old father, was involved in a police chase when the stolen truck he was a passenger in crashed into a fence, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Multiple factors

A forensic pathologist testified this week that the impact of the crash was a major factor in his death.

A police officer testified that he had kneed Lafond in the head as many as four times because he thought Lafond was resisting arrest, following the crash.

The pathologist said he could not decide which impact to Lafond proved fatal.

Recommendations focus on gun safety

The six-person jury — one man and five women — were tasked with recommending ways to prevent deaths like Lafond's.

Their two recommendations were:

Recommend that municipal and provincial officials facilitate a public awareness campaign in educating the general public in relation to the importance of individuals taking all prudent steps to properly store and secure their firearms.

Recommend that the provincial Ministry of Justice seek increased penalties, which might include but not be limited to supplemental firearms storage and handling education/training, for individuals convicted of offences related to the unsafe storage of firearms.

The inquest heard this week that the stolen truck Lafond and the driver were in had at least one gun in it.

Police conduct questioned

Lafond's mother, Charmaine Dreaver, said she was disappointed in the findings but added, "I'm going to keep fighting."

Brailee, the four-year-old daughter of the late Jordan Lafond, plays outside the courthouse Friday.

Family lawyer Chris Murphy said they plan to meet with Saskatoon's chief of police, Troy Cooper, to discuss their concerns.

They include the fact that Saskatchewan police officers involved in the incident were investigated by their peers and not an outside body.

The fact that two officers admitted they watched video footage of the incident before being interviewed by investigators is also a concern to the family, he said.

Complaints commission investigation ongoing

Cooper said in a statement released Friday afternoon that the Saskatoon Police Service contacted the Saskatchewan Police Commission and the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission about the incident.

The Public Complaints Commission is a non-police body that investigates and reviews complaints against municipal police.

The PCC investigation is ongoing, police said.

An internal investigation following the incident did not result in charges, Cooper said in the statement.

He also acknowledged the grief of the Lafond family and the importance of the inquest.