Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed

A Saskatchewan farming family is breathing a huge sigh of relief after learning they will be reimbursed for hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from their farm operating account.

The Johnson family, which owns Johnson Livestock near Peebles, Sask., was the victim of a "port-out" scam, in which a scammer, or scammers, accessed their banking information after stealing information from a family member's SaskTel cell phone.

In port-out frauds, a perpetrator collects personal information about an individual and then uses that information to open a new account with a new phone carrier.

They then transfer the victim's real account over to the new carrier, bringing with it the victim's original phone number. From there, they use the "forgot my password" feature to gain access to your apps, including email, social and bank accounts.

Laurie Johnson, who owns and operates the farm with her husband Andrew, said the family got the outcome they were hoping for, with their bank covering the loss.

"There's a few things to wrap up still to make it official, but we definitely feel a sense of relief," she said.

She said the family is still learning more details about how the theft took place, but that they're going to do everything they can to make sure their information is secure.

"There's still a concern for security," she said.

She said that while the family is relieved, the entire situation has been a blur and they're still working their way through the process.

Cattle roam the Johnson Livestock cattle farm in this undated photo. (Supplied/Johnson Livestock)

The Johnson family posted about their experience on Facebook in hopes of warning other about the scam. Johnson said the support shown online has helped the family through a difficult time.

"Every message of support meant a ton," she said.

RCMP are investigating several cases of large-scale fraud in the communities of North Battleford, Broadview and Moose Jaw and are looking at whether the cases are connected to the Johnson family's.

Greg Jacobs, an external communications manager with SaskTel, said in a previous interview that port-out frauds are becoming more common, but they're still "extremely rare" in the province.

He said SaskTel is aware of the situation involving the Johnson family and is currently investigating and will co-operate with any police investigation into the fraud. Jacobs said SaskTel and other members of the industry are working to address the growing issue.

RCMP say the investigation into the fraud and the potential connection is in its early stages.