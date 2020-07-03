Saskatoon airport continues to struggle after massive decline in usage

The John G. Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon says it's hoping for more travellers as business continues to suffer under COVID-19 restrictions.

The airport estimates it has seen a 98 per cent drop in traffic over the last three months. While the situation has begun to improve recently, the airport said it will still be quite some time before the situation improves.

"It's a pretty drastic impact to our business," said CJ Dushinski, vice-president of business development and service quality with the Saskatoon Airport Authority.

"We're looking at probably around $4.9 million in revenues that we won't be seeing this year."

There are some promising signs on the horizon. Canadians are now officially able to enter Europe. As well, Air Canada and WestJet are relaxing their seating plans to allow more passengers.

Dushinski said the airport expects to see a spike in travellers once more restrictions are lifted.

"I think once we see that, we'll see an uptick in travellers who feel confident and like they're able to travel again or start doing those trips that they otherwise would have been putting off," she said.

However, before that happens the airport is stuck with mounting expenses and no quick way to pay them off.

This week, the authority went before Saskatoon City Council and asked for relief of its payment in lieu of taxes from the city, which would have amounted to a savings of roughly $365,000.

Councillors were cool to the idea, and it was not supported.

"Although we're disappointed, we certainly accept the city's decision," she said.

"We're just going to have to carry on and do the best we can, continue with our cost savings initiatives and just focus on what we need to do to make it through the year."

She said once they start flying, travellers can expect to see more safety restrictions, including mandatory masks inside the terminal building and hand sanitizing.

Temperature checks are also expected to be in place in September.