Renowned sculpture artist Joe Fafard dies at home in Lumsden, Sask.
The family of Saskatchewan artist Joe Fafard has confirmed his death at his home in Lumsden on Saturday.
Fafard's family confirmed his death March 16
A written statement issued on behalf of the family said he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
"Joe died the way he lived: simply, unpretentiously, in complete serenity, with a twinkle in his eye, but above all with the full love of his family and friends," his partner Alyce Hamon said in the statement.
A ceremony celebrating his life will be held privately by the family and a public ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Lumsden, Sask. is about 30 kilometres northwest of Regina.