Renowned sculpture artist Joe Fafard dies at home in Lumsden, Sask.

The family of Saskatchewan artist Joe Fafard has confirmed his death at his home in Lumsden on Saturday.

A written statement issued on behalf of the family said he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

"Joe died the way he lived: simply, unpretentiously, in complete serenity, with a twinkle in his eye, but above all with the full love of his family and friends," his partner Alyce Hamon said in the statement.

A ceremony celebrating his life will be held privately by the family and a public ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Lumsden, Sask. is about 30 kilometres northwest of Regina.