Saskatchewan adds 11,000 new jobs in 2018

Saskatchewan added about 11,000 new full-time jobs in 2018, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.

"It's pretty big. It's sizeable," said Jason Childs, an associate professor in economics at the University of Regina. "We're seeing a large uptick in employment over 2017 — 2017 was nowhere near that good."

The increase from December 2017 to December 2018 was 1.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada says much of the bump came from the province's agricultural sector.

Childs suspects increasing specialization in that sector, in areas including crop seeding and crop spraying, played a hand in the uptick.

"That whole sector is shifting," he said.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage points to 5.6 per cent during the same period. The national average is 5.2 per cent.

"We're really not that different from what's happening in the rest of the country, whereas last year or the year before, we were worse off," Childs said.

The unemployed counted by Statistics Canada include people who are looking for a job.