Sask. lost 53,000 jobs in April: Statistics Canada

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is way up.

It hit 11.3 per cent in April, according to Statistics Canada.

It was just 7.3 per cent in March, the month COVID-19 restrictions forced hundreds of businesses to close.

In one month, the province lost 40,000 full-time jobs and 13,000 part-time jobs.

In mid-March, the Saskatchewan government and others across Canada ordered the closure of schools, businesses and public events as the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Saskatchewan's plan to restart the economy started this week, with dentist, physiotherapists and others allowed to open their doors. Flower shops, hair salons and other businesses are scheduled to be part of the second phase of openings later this month.

The opening date for restaurants and other services has not been determined.

Many businesses and medical offices say they'll open with reduced staffing or remain closed until they can source an adequate supply of protective gear.