'Standard safety practices' missed in design of Saskatchewan children's hospital, says expert

The good news is that 90 per cent of the safety concerns raised about the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital can be fixed quickly, says an expert in hospital design and construction.

The bad news, he says, is that the other 10 per cent is the most important.

"Some of this is low-hanging fruit, but some will be difficult to address," said Tom Sparrow, who has overseen construction of several B.C. hospitals and advises Canada's auditor general.

A group of psychiatrists toured the $284-million facility last week. They wrote to Saskatchewan Health Authority officials, listing more than a dozen safety and suicide risks.

Hospital construction expert Tom Sparrow says he's disappointed to hear about all the safety concerns at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital. (© ARC - Architectural Photography)

Sparrow and others applauded the doctors for speaking out. He said basic safety measures appear to have been missed.

"That is very disappointing. I'm glad they've raised [the concerns] because they do need to be addressed for patient and public safety, and even staff," Sparrow said.

"These are standard safety practices."

The concerns included:

Poor sight lines from the nursing stations to most of the patients' rooms.

An easily opened fire exit door just steps from beds, through which psychiatric patients could flee.

No security guard station.

Sliding doors at the room entrances that were built with the tracks on the inside of rooms rather than the outside, allowing them to be barricaded by patients to harm themselves or take hostages.

A playground's protective glass railings that are too low to prevent a child from scaling them.

Unlocked cupboards in some rooms containing rubber tubing and long bandages that can be used as ropes.

Shower rods, ceiling vents and other fixtures that provide multiple ligature points, and can easily support a child's — or even an adult's — weight.

Sparrow said the cupboards can be locked and a new railing can be built for the playground. But he's not sure what officials will do about the poor sight lines.

One expert says 90 per cent of the safety concerns raised about the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital can be fixed quickly. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

"That will be a difficult one for them to address, unfortunately," Sparrow said.

Sparrow said B.C. requires clear sight lines from nursing stations to the pillow on each patients' bed. There are also rules on the distance from nursing stations to each bed.

"You of course want to see the patient's head," he said.

A group of Saskatoon doctors says it was shocked to see dangerous equipment stored in unlocked cupboards during a tour of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. (Olivier Ferapie/CBC)

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said Wednesday they take the psychiatrists' concerns seriously and will investigate.

"Obviously, we're concerned. We want to make our facilities as safe as possible," Reiter said. "We're going to reach out to those doctors and hopefully work our way through most of their concerns."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help.

For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911.

You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 at 1-833-456-4566, the Regina Mobile Crisis Services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.