Safety concerns at Sask. children's hospital being addressed, say officials
Psychiatrists had cited more than a dozen safety and suicide risks at the hospital
Health officials say they're making progress on the list of safety concerns raised last week about the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.
"This group ... is confident we can mitigate the outstanding issues in order to ensure safe, high-quality care for children and youth presenting with mental-health concerns," Saskatchewan Health Authority officials said in a letter to doctors shared with CBC News this week.
Last week, child psychiatrists raised the alarm. They noted more than a dozen safety and potential suicide risks in the hospital's design.
They said some of the suggested changes were relatively straightforward, such as locking cupboards containing dangerous items. But they said other problems were more significant, such as the poor sightlines from nursing stations and improperly installed door tracks that made the doors easy to barricade.
Health Authority officials met with the doctors a few days ago and said they're taking action. In a statement to CBC News, they say some of the changes are already underway. They wanted to ensure patients and parents they'll be safe when the first patients arrive Sept. 29.
"Children and families will be provided safe, high-quality care," stated the letter.
Dr. Jana Davidson, president of the Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, said everyone wants to keep children safe, so she's glad to see the problems being fixed. She applauded the psychiatrists for their advocacy and applauded officials for listening.
"It doesn't surprise me that the system is being responsive to concerns raised by psychiatric colleagues," she said.
Davidson said hospital design can have a big effect on mental health and safety, especially for children with psychiatric illness.
"Attending to their needs is an important part of what hospitals need to do to maintain safety," Davidson said.
It's unclear which changes have been made and which problems remain. But health region officials are scheduled to speak publicly on the issue Friday.
