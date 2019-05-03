'A tremendous milestone': $286M Sask. children's hospital holds grand opening today

The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital celebrates its grand opening today in Saskatoon.

The $286-million building will feature individual rooms, kid-friendly decor and state-of-the-art equipment.

Saskatchewan Health Authority vice-president Corey Miller said the final touches are being put on the 176-bed building, and the first patients should be admitted later this fall.

"It's really quite surreal. It's a tremendous milestone for the patients of Saskatchewan, for the children and families it will be serving," Miller told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning Thursday.

SHA Vice President of Provincial Programs Corey Miller he's excited about the grand opening of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. (CBC)

Staff will be conducting simulations throughout September.

There are also "small touches" remaining on construction, Miller said.

The building is expected to employ 72 doctors full-time over 20 specialty fields, and the health authority is still recruiting for 13 positions. Miller said he's confident the vacancies will be filled.