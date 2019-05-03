'A dream come true:' Staff shows off new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital
Construction complete on new hospital, expected to open in the fall
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is celebrating the official wrap-up of construction on the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.
Graham Construction completed its work on the massive 176-bed hospital on Thursday. It is scheduled to open fall 2019.
"This represents a dream come true," said Laurentiu Givelichian, head of pediatrics at the Saskatchewan Health Authority. "Today the dream really comes through for all of us."
Construction on the $285.9 million hospital began in 2015. Since then, the hospital's foundation has raised $28.3 million to aid in its construction, along with a $50-million donation by Sask.-born billionaire Jim Pattison.
"This children's hospital is a tribute to Saskatchewan," said hospital foundation president and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane.
She said it, "symbolizes what the people of Saskatchewan can do when they work together."
Once it opens in the fall, the building is expected to employ 72 doctors full-time over 20 specialty fields. The health authority is still recruiting for roughly 12 full-time positions.
Here's a sneak peak at what the hospital will look like:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.