'A dream come true:' Staff shows off new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is celebrating the official wrap-up of construction on the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

Graham Construction completed its work on the massive 176-bed hospital on Thursday. It is scheduled to open fall 2019.

"This represents a dream come true," said Laurentiu Givelichian, head of pediatrics at the Saskatchewan Health Authority. "Today the dream really comes through for all of us."

Construction on the $285.9 million hospital began in 2015. Since then, the hospital's foundation has raised $28.3 million to aid in its construction, along with a $50-million donation by Sask.-born billionaire Jim Pattison.

"This children's hospital is a tribute to Saskatchewan," said hospital foundation president and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane.

She said it, "symbolizes what the people of Saskatchewan can do when they work together."

Once it opens in the fall, the building is expected to employ 72 doctors full-time over 20 specialty fields. The health authority is still recruiting for roughly 12 full-time positions.

Here's a sneak peak at what the hospital will look like:

The hospital's lobby will feature LED lighting that mimics the northern lights. (Don Somers/CBC)

The main floor will feature a theatre for family and patient use. (Don Somers/CBC)

The hospital has the province's first surgical suites devoted to pediatrics. (Don Somers/CBC)

Each unit will be identified with a large, bright mural featuring wildlife. (Don Somers/CBC)

The pediatric surgery and children's emergency areas will both feature private rooms. (Don Somers/CBC)