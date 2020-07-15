Jewish advocacy group files hate speech complaint against Canadian Nationalist Party leader

A group that tracks hate speech has filed a police complaint with the RCMP against a man from Redvers, Sask.

This weekend, the Canadian Nationalist Party's Facebook page posted a flyer titled "Beware the parasitic tribe" that raised flags for the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a group dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism. The group filed a complaint against Travis Patron, the party's leader.

The flyer talks about removing "inside manipulators" who infiltrate media and the central bank from the country.

"The people we speak of are not truly 'Jews,'" reads the flyer.

"They are liars and deceivers attempting to shield themselves from criticism using a false identity."

Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, director of the centre's Campaign Against Antisemitism, said such language is dangerous.

"People do not just passively accept and absorb these hateful words," she said.

"We know that these words translate into action."

In 2019, RCMP launched another hate crimes probe into Patron and the Canadian Nationalist Party after the party posted a Facebook video using language similar to that in the flyer.

The difference, said Kirzner-Roberts, is that the video did not directly reference Jewish people, while the recently posted flyer does.

"According to hate speech laws, for something to be illegal hate speech, it needs to invoke hate against identifiable groups," she said.

In a text message, Patron said his accusers are "deliberately misinterpreting our message."

"The people who have filed the complaint are avoiding the 'elephant in the room,'" read the text.

"The people we speak of are not TRULY 'Jews.'"

Kirzner-Roberts said similar language about current Jewish people not being related to Jews during the biblical era has come up often in anti-Semitic speech.

"When these hateful people are trying to construct this narrative that Jews are evil and they're satanic, they have this problem to confront in their religion, because the Old Testament is accepted as a part of the canon of their religion," she said.

"This is all very cryptic and confusing and make no mistake, absolutely none of this is based in any type of fact or historical fact whatsoever. This is this is a story that they have made up."

Kirzner-Roberts said Patron and the Canadian Nationalist Party have been on her group's radar since soon after its founding in 2017.

Despite protests from anti-hate groups, the party achieved official status in 2019 and ran candidates in Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario.

The RCMP confirmed it had received the complaint and was looking into the matter.