'It just doesn't add up': Saskatoon family has concerns about police search for missing man

A grieving Saskatoon mother is concerned that city police didn't do a proper search for her son after he was reported missing, resulting in further trauma and pain for a family already immersed in worry.

It was New Year's Day 2021 and Karen Weiers was wondering why her son, Jazmin Robert Kyle Weiers — who everyone knew as Jay — hadn't been in touch.

The lack of message was out of character for the father of three, Karen said. Jay usually texted every day just to say things like, "Good morning, Mom. I love you. Have a good day."

Karen, who was out of the country at the time, checked Jay's Facebook on Jan. 2. Not seeing any activity, she started reaching out to people he was with on New Year's Eve.

"They go, 'He's missing,'" she said.

Jay's friends told her he had left the Sandman Signature Hotel, where he and some friends were celebrating New Years, at roughly 4 a.m. CST on New Year's Day to go to another friend's place in the city.

After hearing this, Karen reported Jay missing to Saskatoon police. She said she was told officers would be dispatched to search. Concerned about her son, she started making arrangements to return to Canada.

Sister makes tragic discovery

As time passed and no news came, family members started joining the search.

On Jan. 3, Karen got news no parent ever wants. Jay was dead. His body was found near the hotel.

It wasn't a police officer delivering the news. Karen's daughter and son-in-law found Jay's body.

Karen said this didn't make any sense. If her family members were able to find Jay within minutes of their arrival at the hotel, why didn't police?

"How difficult is that? For them to send someone to go and look around the premises," she asked. "It's not that difficult!"

Karen feels the officers who searched the area didn't do a thorough enough job or take her son's missing person report seriously. She said her daughter and son-in-law are traumatized as a result.

"My daughter, she goes, 'Mom, I'm not OK.' Well how could anyone be OK if you find your brother in the condition that he was," she said.

The Sandman Signature Hotel on Lorne Avenue in Saskatoon. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

Karen said police treated her daughter and son-in-law like suspects when they reported Jay's body, as the two were brought into separate police cars for questioning.

"They just questioned her and questioned her," she said.

Police never issued a news release about Jay going missing. On Jan. 5, two days after his body was found, police issued a release about a sudden death and would later say foul play was not a factor.

Jay's official cause of death, first reported by the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, was hypothermia. Karen said her family is questioning that cause of death and wants to see any CCTV footage and evidence gathered by police as part of the investigation.

"This whole situation to me doesn't make sense, it just doesn't add up," she said. "Not only to me, but to every single one of his siblings, because we're a close family and none of it adds up to them."

Asked for an interview to discuss the search for Jay's body, Saskatoon police provided a statement saying it had reviewed the investigation.

The service said "several officers" conducted an investigation into the initial missing person report. It did not address questions about how many officers specifically were involved in the search, or if GPS data showed whether officers exited their vehicles during it.

Police say members of the major crimes unit became involved once Jay's remains were found.

"Officers followed up on several different leads, including attending to the last location Mr. Weiers was seen and a review of video surveillance," the SPS said in a statement.

"As is the case in sudden death investigations, they are treated as suspicious deaths until foul play can be ruled out."

The statement also said major crimes would be willing to "sit down with the family to go through the video should they wish."

The death is now with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service. A spokesperson with the coroner's service confirmed that an autopsy found the cause of death was hypothermia.

Family feels police should have done more

Jay's aunt Janet Gobert communicated with police while Karen was making her way back to Canada. Gobert said that the officer she dealt with was polite but wasn't "too concerned whatsoever."

She went on to say that major crimes officers were "very empathetic" after Jay's body was discovered.

"I just wish more had been done prior to it being handed over to the major crimes unit."

Gobert said one officer involved made a remark about one of Jay's friends saying it's not uncommon for Jay to disappear, which Gobert said was incorrect. Gobert said she felt the officer was taking the word of the friend over that of the families.

"She didn't take the family's concerns as being very important, or rather, that we knew what his behaviours were," she said.

Gobert went to the location where her nephew was found and said she doesn't think his body could have been overlooked if police had actually searched the area properly.

"Absolutely not," she said. "You would have seen him very clear."

For Karen and her family, the loss has been hell. She said Jay who cared deeply for those around him and would do anything for the people in his life, especially his kids.

"He was an incredible father," she said. "He was very loving and kind and they loved their daddy."

Jazmin Robert Kyle Weiers, father of three, was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2021. His body would be found the next day by his sister. (Supplied by Karen Weiers)

She said Jay is being remembered as "a warrior" and a protective person who never quit, no matter the obstacle in front of him. He was also a good brother, especially to his younger brother of four, she said.

"He would pick his little brother up and he'd take him and do stuff with him, just because. That was his little buddy. He always called him his little buddy," she said. "He'd always tell him: 'I'll come back. I'll see you on Sunday.'"

Karen said the little brother is still waiting for that Sunday to come.

"He always keeps asking: 'When is Sunday coming.' We don't tell him that it's a Sunday, and he'll go: 'Where's my brother" but we don't tell him, because he doesn't get it."

Karen said she's pleased that Saskatoon police have offered to meet with her family, but that she doesn't know if it will bring her family any closure or peace.