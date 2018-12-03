Alta. opposition leader Jason Kenney wants Sask. to cut oil production

Jason Kenney would like to see Saskatchewan oil producers follow its lead and slow down oil production.

On Sunday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced the province would implement a temporary 8.7 per cent production cut starting next month. The move is meant to combat steep discounts currently placed on Alberta oil.

Kenney, leader of the opposition United Conservative Party believes Saskatchewan should also cut production.

"We would also recommend that the government of Alberta reach out to our counterparts in Saskatchewan to ask that they follow suit," he said.

"We would hope that producers outside of Alberta would understand that they would need to be part of the solution in saving jobs."

The production cuts are an attempt to address the difference in the price of Western Canadian Select oil relative to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI). That gap hit around $50 in late October due to a lack of pipeline capacity to get Alberta oil to market.

The cuts will affect about 25 larger bitumen and conventional producers in Alberta. Larger producers will see their first 10,000 barrels exempted each day. Companies that produce less than 10,000 barrels a day will not be affected by the daily cuts.

Kenney said that not all of Saskatchewan's oil production would be effected.

"It's true that some of it down in the Bakken Reserve in southeast Saskatchewan is integrated into the U.S. market," he said. "It does not face the same differentials."

Premier Notley told reporters the province would be measuring the effect of the cuts each month to make sure production is not lower than necessary.

The Alberta government said it believed industry would not voluntarily make the cuts after sending three envoys to talk to small and large producers.

While some large oil producers agreed with the cuts, others weren't happy, stating that the move could have unintended consequences in the industry.