Accused in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to make first court appearance Tuesday

The man accused in a crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 more on the Humboldt Broncos team bus will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was driving a semi that collided with the bus in April as it headed to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

Sidhu has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

Last week, the RCMP said convictions for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death can result in a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, while a conviction for injuring someone could land someone in prison for 10 years.

Sidhu was arrested in Calgary on Friday and was remanded into custody.

The crash occurred at a rural intersection 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. According to RCMP, the bus had the right of way, and the semi was in the intersection when the vehicles collided.

There is a flashing stop sign for drivers on Highway 335 at Highway 35 between Nipawin and Tisdale.

The team bus was travelling northbound on Highway 35. The semi-trailer was coming from the east on Highway 335. The semi had a stop sign and the bus did not. The force of the collision sent both vehicles into the northwest corner of the crossing. Visibility may have been an issue as the patch of trees partially blocks sightlines from the east and south. (CBC )

Sidhu had only worked for the trucking Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. for a month prior to the accident. According to his LinkedIn profile, he made his way to Canada on a student visa in 2013 to study for a diploma in business administration at Calgary's Bow Valley College.

Sidhu's appearance will be held in Melfort provincial court.