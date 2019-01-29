Report states semi driver who caused Humboldt Broncos crash had violated 70 government regulations

The semi driver who caused the Humboldt Broncos crash committed 70 violations of federal and provincial trucking regulations in the 11 days leading to the April 6 tragedy, according to a court document.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu should not have been on the road when he caused the death of 16 people and injuries to 13 others, stated a Saskatchewan Government report filed during Singh's sentencing hearing Monday in Melfort, Sask.

The April 20 report, signed by two senior enforcement officers in the provincial government's Ministry of Highways, is contained in the appendix of the RCMP's Forensic Collision Reconstruction Report made available Monday during the hearing.

"If Jaskirat Singh Sidhu had been stopped and inspected on April 6, 2018 prior to the incident, he would have been placed under a 72 hour out of service declaration...preventing him from operating a commercial vehicle," stated the report.

Sidhu has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving. His lawyer, Mark Brayford, had said Sidhu wanted to spare families the pain of a lengthy trial.

Court heard Monday that Sidhu was not drunk, high or speeding, and was not using a phone at the time of the crash.

Court also heard Sidhu did not touch his brakes, despite multiple road signs and a 1.5-metre wide stop sign containing a functioning, flashing light at the intersection.

The dozens of violations cited in the report revolve mostly around missing data in Sidhu's driver log book, according to the report. Regulators track these log entries in part to prevent drivers from working when excessively fatigued or sleepy.

Sidhu failed to account for time on and off the job, to account for the city or province where he spent each shift, and to document whether the vehicle had any defects.

On some entries, he'd sign off on a completed work day before starting to drive. On days such as March 30 and 31, the log book is completely missing.

The Humboldt Broncos team and community has received support from around the world - something they say has helped them survive this tragedy. (Karen Pauls/CBC )

There are "strong concerns" about the documentation April 6, inspectors said in the report. Sidhu drove from Saskatoon to Carrot River, Sask., to pick up the load of fertilizer, then drove another 50 kilometres before the crash occurred. However, the total distance on the vehicle odometer was higher.

"This would leave approximately 31.8 kilometres unaccounted for by the driver's daily log," stated the report.

The report also questions Sidhu's log book entry showing he took five hours off duty in the middle of his work day April 6, just two hours before the crash occurred.

"This is not a common practice in the industry," stated the inspectors.

"These areas must be further investigated to get a true picture and timeline of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's day on April 6, 2018."

In total, inspectors found 51 violations of federal regulations as well as 19 provincial violations.

It's unclear whether the inspector's concerns were investigated further.

Inspectors were also asked to look at the log book of the Broncos' bus driver, Glen Doerksen. They stated Doerksen had up to date records and "no violations were found."

Sidhu's sentencing hearing will run until Friday. Parents, siblings and other supporters are expected to continue reading from the scheduled 75 victim impact statements.