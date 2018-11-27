Court adjourned for semi-truck driver in Humboldt bus collision

The case of the semi-truck driver charged in connection to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was charged in July with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the semi-truck he was driving collided with the team's bus last spring. He has not yet entered a plea.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when the collision occurred, just north of Tisdale, Sask.

Sixteen people aboard the bus died and another 13 were injured.

Singh's lawyer appeared by phone today and said discussions are ongoing between prosecutors and defence. Crown prosecutor Wade Rogers would not elaborate on what that meant.

The case will be back before the courts Dec. 18.

The maximum punishment for the sentences would include 14 years for dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing injury.

Sukhmander Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., Sidhu's employer at the time of the crash, faces eight counts of failing to comply with various safety and log-keeping regulations. He is scheduled to be back in a Calgary courtroom on Friday.

Sidhu, who was not hurt, was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

More than $15 million was raised using GoFundMe in the aftermath of the crash, which is in the process of being distributed to the families of the victims.