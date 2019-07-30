Saskatoon police officer Jarret Gelowitz not guilty of assault in connection to on-duty arrest

A Saskatoon police officer has been found not guilty of assault in connection to a 2016 on-duty arrest.

On Wednesday morning, Justice Richard Danyliuk summarized a 50-page written decision on the assault charge against Jarret Gelowitz, saying the case hinged on whether or not Gelowitz used excessive force.

The trial heard about Gelowitz's arrest of Kehler Bear following a high-speed chase back in December 2016. Both legal teams agreed Gelowitz delivered a series of punches, kicks and knee strikes to Bear.

Danyliuk noted how officers used different techniques to try to stop the vehicle they were pursuing, saying "by definition" the chase was a dangerous situation.

"Officers were now thinking on the fly," he told a Court of Queen's Bench gallery in Saskatoon.

Danyliuk said the person driving the car, Bear, was not co-operating with police and did not put his hands up, but the main question is whether or not Gelowitz went too far in applying force.

Citing previous cases, Danyliuk said force must be no more necessary to protect oneself or to subdue the suspect.

He said size, strength, gender and age of those involved must all be considered when asking if this was an instance where force was excessive.

Danyliuk said he was satisfied other officers who testified were telling the truth, saying there was "no thin blue line."

He said the testimony of an expert witness and the video of the arrest were key in his ruling.

He also determined it was clear that Bear was resisting if it took four officers to remove him from the vehicle.

Watch video of the arrest below.

Video showing a man who was allegedly assaulted after a lengthy police chase in Saskatoon was shown in Saskatoon QB court on Monday. 0:41

Gelowitz's defence attorney Brad Mitchell had argued his client acted reasonably in a dangerous and urgent situation, while Crown prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt said that Gelowitz's final knee strike to Bear was completely unnecessary.

Before Gelowitz was found not guilty, his union says it would fight to get his job back. That hearing is scheduled for September.

Two other assault charges against Gelowitz have failed to be proven in court. One was stayed while the other was dropped by Crown prosecutors.