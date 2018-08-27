'I could feel the boot in my face:' Alleged victim speaks at assault trial of former Saskatoon cop

A man who was allegedly assaulted after a lengthy police chase in Saskatoon took the stand in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench Monday morning.

Jarett Gelowitz, 32, a former constable in the Saskatoon police force, is charged with assault stemming from the arrest of now-20-year-old Kehler Bear.

In December 2016, Bear led officers on a car chase through the Adelaide and Haultain neighbourhoods. His car finally stopped after hitting a spike belt.

In court, Bear said officers smashed out the drivers-side window and one officer kicked him in the head before dragging him out of the car.

"I could feel the boot in my face," Bear said in court. "I put my head back and felt my tooth move."

Bear said he remembers raising his hands while still in the car and saying "Don't shoot." He said he remembers being thrown to the ground, punched in the head and handcuffed.

In court, he said the first contact he had with police was the kick in the head.

Gelowitz was fired by Saskatoon Police Service last year after being charged in connection with Bear's arrest. Another separate on-duty assault charge was dropped by Saskatoon police last month.

In August, Chief Troy Cooper said Gelowitz was "unsuitable for police service."

Bear admitted the car he was driving in was stolen. He said he was driving one of his friends home. He also had marijuana in the car but said he couldn't recall if he had used any that day.

When a police cruiser turned its lights and sirens on, Bear raced off.

"I just didn't want to stop," he told the court.

When asked if he could say whether the officer that kicked him in the face was present in court, Bear said he wasn't sure, but that the officer was tall, was wearing glasses and had the sides of his hair cut short.

The court watched video from two patrol cars involved in the pursuit. One video shows an officer kick at Bear's window, while another captures audio from Bear saying he felt lightheaded and asking for an ambulance.

Bear incurred cuts on his arm and back, scrapes on his hips and bruises on his face.

He was convicted of evading police and dangerous driving and received a sentence of two year less a day that was served in the community.

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell is expected to cross-examine Bear later today. Officers involved in the pursuit will also take the stand.