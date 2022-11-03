Jamin Mike, 1 of 2 Indigenous reporters at Toronto Star, calls on future leaders to tell their stories

From Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation to the front page of a big city paper, Jamin Mike's journalism career is taking off.

Mike is one of two indigenous reporters at the Toronto Star, one of Canada's most-read daily newspapers. He is also a columnist for Eagle Feather News in Saskatchewan.

"When I was younger, I was such a social butterfly," Mike told the Morning Edition Thursday.

A graduate of First Nations University in Regina, Mike said a mentor from his community pushed him into journalism after recognizing his storytelling skills.

The Willow Cree writer did an internship with the Tyee in Vancouver. With that experience, combined with other work he's done, he applied for a reporting position in the Toronto Star after being encouraged by a friend in that city.

Mike was delighted to be offered a role.

"Walking into the Star's newsroom was probably the most intimidating thing that I've ever experienced in my life," Mike said.

"As an Indigenous person who grew up in the reserve in Saskatchewan, there's not necessarily many opportunities for journalism except CBC or Eagle Feather News."

Mike felt "so insignificant" in the Star newsroom being surrounded by well-established journalists and reporters "writing hits for the last 20 years."

"Here's me, some guy from Saskatchewan, who has nowhere near experience like they do. I felt, oh my god, am I even supposed to be here?" he said.

"It's so common for people back home, especially First Nations and young people, we suffer with a lot of self-doubt and intergenerational trauma that only stems back to two generations, one generation for many."

Mike said the "mindset of defeatism" has been inherited by many due to the past trauma of "being beaten and abused" in the residential school system.

He was worried that he brought that to the Star but he is grateful to his colleagues and editor who made him feel included.

Universe is his home: Elder

Mike recalls an Elder's advice from his university days, when the Elder was sharing about the transition from reserves to "systemic-based" careers and nine-to-five life.

"He told me that he became a true Nêhiyaw when he realized that the universe was his home, and not the reserve where the government had put his people," he said.

"It stuck with me like glue throughout studies and even when I moved to the newsrooms."

Those words reminded Mike of his own great-grandfather who was "locked in a reserve" some 30 minutes north of Saskatoon.

"He starved and literally ate a loaf of bannock every few days, and had to live off small gophers and birds to survive. They were not allowed to leave without the permission of an Indian agent."

Advice Mike carries for the next generation of Indigenous storytellers is to believe in the inherent right to dream and tell stories.

He said if Indigenous people were not telling their stories, there would be no news.

"As an emerging journalist, I'm going to be telling stories that people may not necessarily like. That's not my problem," Mike said.

"Young people need to start telling their stories. The definition of reconciliation has to be defined by future leaders."