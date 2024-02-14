James Smith Cree Nation unveils new emergency alert system

James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) released a new emergency alert system Wednesday, two weeks after the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at the Saskatchewan First Nation.

In September 2022, 11 people were killed and 17 others were injured during a stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation. Earlier this month, a coroner's inquest into the massacre resulted in 29 recommendations, including eight measures that could make the community safer.

JSCN is now the first First Nations community in Saskatchewan that will be able to send community-based safety alerts directly to their members, local leadership said Wednesday.

"That morning we could have saved lives if we had an alert system like that," said Robert Head, chief of Peter Chapman, one of the bands that make up James Smith Cree Nation.

The system, called FirstAlerts, is a newly launched feature on Talking Stick, an anonymous chat app developed by TryCycle Data Systems in partnership with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) that provides peer-to-peer Indigenous support in Saskatchewan.

The alert system is only implemented on JSCN for now, but Head said he hopes other First Nations will start using it to issue emergency alerts about missing persons, natural disasters and public safety emergencies.

Robert Head, right, chief of Peter Chapman, one of the bands that make up James Smith Cree Nation, shakes hands with TryCycle Data Systems CEO John MacBeth at the unveiling of the new FirstAlerts emergency alert system Wednesday. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

TryCycle Data Systems CEO John MacBeth said he is confident more communities will sign on.

He said existing emergency alert systems have often failed to serve the unique needs of First Nations communities.

MacBeth said his Ottawa-based company has spent the last year developing FirstAlerts because it saw the urgency.