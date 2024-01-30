Jury at James Smith Cree Nation stabbing inquest expected to begin deliberations

After listening to more than two weeks of testimony, the jury at the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation is expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

The inquest, which began on Jan. 15 in Melfort, Sask., has been examining the events of Sept. 4, 2022, when Myles Sanderson killed 11 people — 10 from James Smith and one from the neighbouring village of Weldon.

Eight jurors — two of whom are alternates — have been listening to testimony and evidence. Now, six of them are expected to be tasked with providing recommendations to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

On Monday, the inquest heard testimony from a Parole Board of Canada official and from elders who work in the correctional system and dealt with Sanderson.

The inquest's final witness was Elder Harvey Knight, who worked with Sanderson in prison. He said Sanderson was well-behaved and receptive to Indigenous teachings.

Knight said he had "no indication" of what Sanderson was capable of and "just couldn't comprehend" what happened on Sept. 4.

Eleven people were killed in the Sept. 4, 2022, stabbings. Most were from James Smith Cree Nation. One man was from Weldon, Sask. (CBC)

During the past two weeks, jurors have heard from 30 witnesses including RCMP officers, a psychologist, forensic pathologists, Sanderson's former partner and officials from the Parole Board of Canada.

A second public inquest is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 in Saskatoon and examine the death of Myles Sanderson. He died in custody on Sept. 7, 2022.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.