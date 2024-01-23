Inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation enters its 8th day

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The eighth day of the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 is set for Wednesday.

Tuesday's proceedings included an explanation of the criminal record of Myles Sanderson, the James Smith Cree Nation man who murdered 11 people and wounded 17 others.

Speakers from the parole system and the correction system talked about the killer's past. Sanderson was given early parole after intensive programming in the institution.

The inquest began last week in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Mike Marion, James Smith Cree Nation's health director, said Tuesday that he had heard no mention of the work local first responders were doing on the day of the massacre, with the focus instead on RCMP and others from outside the community.

"We want the jury to know that we were part of this, we were part of this from the community with our support staff, our first responders, our first aid people, but there's no mention of it," he said.

"When you ask the question to the EMS or other agencies how we were supporting them, they didn't know. It's very frustrating."

Marion said James Smith assigned one mental health therapist to each family after the crisis and that work is continuing.

WATCH | James Smith health director says local staff contributions not being recognized in inquest testimony: James Smith health director says local staff contributions not being recognized in inquest testimony Duration 1:41 James Smith Cree Nation health director Mike Marion said he has been frustrated by the lack of attention given to local first responders and support staff during the inquest into the massacre that happened on the First Nation in 2022.

Cindy Ghostkeeper-Whitehead, family wellness worker for James Smith, agreed.

She spoke about the morning of Sept. 4, when a friend called her informing her of the stabbings. She remembers the clinic buzzing with police cars, air ambulances and victims of the stabbing.

"After September 4, we worked hard on making sure that the families got what they needed," she said.

Wednesday's proceedings are expected to include more testimony about the killer's past and the province's emergency response.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.