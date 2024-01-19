James Smith Cree Nation inquest enters its 7th day

The second week of the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 began Monday.

Monday's proceedings included an explanation from RCMP about how their specialized unit was busy pursuing others with far worse criminal records than Myles Sanderson, the James Smith Cree Nation man who was unlawfully at large when he killed 11 people and wounded 17 others in the massacre.

Ryan How, RCMP's Saskatchewan Enforcement and Response Team (SERT) north region manager, testified Monday that there are active warrants for approximately 5,000 people in Saskatchewan at any time and half of those are for violent offences.

On the day in question, there were 5,468, he said.

WATCH | James Smith Cree Nation massacre inquest enters 2nd week:

The inquest began last week in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Chief Calvin Sanderson of James Smith Cree Nation's Chakastaypasin Band said that though it has been a "pretty emotional last week" for the membership, they are looking forward to the recommendations.

"Hopefully it triggers something federally and provincially. So the recommendations will be a key point for our First Nations community," Sanderson said Monday evening.

LISTEN | Mass stabbing inquest hears horror, heroism:

Earlier Monday, the inquest heard details about the emergency response to the tragedy. Dozens of RCMP, conservation officers, highway patrol officers and medical staff all rushed to the scene.

Tuesday's proceedings are expected to include more testimony about the killer's past and the province's emergency response.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.