James Smith Cree Nation remains under 'local lockdown' during ongoing police investigation

James Smith Cree Nation near Prince Albert, Sask., remains under what it is calling a "local lockdown" amid an ongoing police investigation.

RCMP had placed the community, located about 70 kilometres east of Prince Albert, in "hold and secure" mode on Tuesday after an SUV was stolen from Prince Albert at approximately 9:30 a.m. CST this morning.

Police said the driver may be armed but had been unable to confirm that detail.

The hold-and-secure was lifted by RCMP this afternoon but the local security team at James Smith Cree Nation is still encouraging people to stay inside and lock their doors.

It's unclear if people are being allowed in or out of James Smith Cree Nation right now.

RCMP are still searching for the black 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV and have asked that people keep an eye out for it.

The vehicle has Saskatchewan license plate number 190 MVF.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911.

RCMP say they will let people know if there's any increased risk to public safety.

The lockdown comes nearly a year after Miles Sanderson carried out a mass stabbing that killed 11 people and injured 17 others in the community.