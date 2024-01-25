James Smith Cree Nation inquest to hear from pathologist Thursday

The ninth day of the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 is set for Thursday.

Thursday's proceedings are expected to include more testimony on the province's emergency response as well as from a pathologist. The pathologist is slated to go through the autopsies of half the victims.

Wednesday's proceedings included speakers from the parole system and the correction system talking about killer Miles Sanderson's past.

While in prison, Sanderson was said to be on a path to recovery. When was released, he initially did make good progress and was working with an elder, while taking couples counselling, the inquest heard. But he soon went AWOL and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Many attempts to track him down failed. Sanderson went on to kill 11 people on Sept. 4, 2022.

Gloria Burns was one of Sanderson's victims. Her brother, Darryl Burns, said Wednesday that the justice system failed, despite multiple assessments oof Sanderson.

"A lot of those assessments came back that he was violent. He posed a risk to reoffend and posed a risk to his family, his wife, and in-laws. The evidence supported that he would reoffend given a chance, and now it seems like he was given the chance," he said.

"Why was it so easy to get out of the system? Why was it so easy for him to remain at large? A lot of whys."

Burns said he hopes the inquest sparks some change.

WATCH | Brother of James Smith victim asks why killer was released: Brother of James Smith victim asks why killer was released Duration 1:27 Daryl Burns, whose sister Gloria was one of the people killed on James Smith Cree Nation, said Wednesday that the system failed, leading to killer Myles Sanderson being released.

Saskatchewan's outgoing treaty commissioner raised some questions about the structure of the inquest Wednesday.

"These systems are colonial systems," Mary Musqua-Culbertson told reporters.

"I'm disappointed. I don't see federal government officials here. I don't see the provincial level people here. This happened to all of us, not just James Smith and the family from Weldon."

The province's coroners service says the witness list for the inquest was developed in consultation with the counsel representing James Smith Cree Nation.

Culbertson was also skeptical that any recommendations from the jury will be implemented. She said there has been a lack of progress on reports by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the commission examining missing and murdered Indigenous Women and girls.

"I don't have faith in almost any system … because I'm an Indigenous woman. I don't see a lot of positives in anything."

WATCH | Treaty commissioner, others question structure of James Smith inquest: Treaty commissioner, others question structure of James Smith inquest Duration 3:27 CBC's Jason Warick says what was said outside the James Smitch Cree Nation massacre inquest Wednesday was as interesting as the main proceedings.

The inquest began in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.