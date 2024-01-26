James Smith Cree Nation stabbing inquest enters final week

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 4, 2022, is expected to conclude this week.

The purpose of the inquest, which began Jan. 15, is to set the public record straight about what happened during the stabbings and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Last week's witnesses included the pathologists who examined the 11 victims who were killed. The pathologists' testimony contained graphic details about the causes of death during the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon, Sask.

The pathologists said nearly all victims likely died within 10 minutes of being attacked on Sept. 4, 2022, and some may have died within seconds. The exception was Damien Sanderson, brother of the killer, Myles Sanderson. He may have survived for up to an hour, but his body was not discovered in brush and tall grass until after the others.

The victims killed in the attacks were Carol Burns and her son Thomas Burns, Gloria Burns, Bonnie Goodvoice​-Burns and her son Gregory ​"Jonesy"​ Burns, Earl Burns Sr., Lana and Christian Head, Robert Sanderson, Wesley Petterson (of Weldon) and Damien Sanderson.

During the clinical testimony by the pathologists, about a dozen "wellness support" workers in white vests comforted family members of the victims with an arm around the shoulders or a tissue. Others escorted family members outside the main auditorium to private rooms.

Extra breaks were ordered Thursday and Friday for the mental health of families, community members and the six-member jury.

WATCH | M​an who lost wife, son in ​mass ​stabbing says inquest details are path to healing: 'My mind is at ease': M​an who lost wife, son in ​mass ​stabbing says inquest details are path to healing Duration 1:07 Brian (Buggy) Burns says now that he has the exact details of how his wife and son died in the James Smith Cree Nation deadly stabbing rampage, he can go on and heal.

Brian (Buggy) Burns lost his wife Bonnie and son Gregory in the mass stabbing. He said Friday that now he can finally begin to heal.

"My mind is at ease and now I can relax and start healing," he said.

Earlier last week, questions were raised about Myles Sanderson's release from the system and the very structure of the inquest.

WATCH | Brother of James Smith victim asks why killer was released: Brother of James Smith victim asks why killer was released Duration 1:27 Daryl Burns, whose sister Gloria was one of the people killed on James Smith Cree Nation, said Wednesday that the system failed, leading to killer Myles Sanderson being released.

The inquest is being held in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.