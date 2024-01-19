2nd week of James Smith Cree Nation inquest to wrap up Friday

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The second week of the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation on September 4, 2022 will wrap up Friday.

Thursday's proceedings included graphic details from a forensic pathologist who testified about causes of death for six of the 11 deaths that happened during the stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon, Sask.

During the clinical testimony by Dr. Derek Musgrove, a dozen or so "wellness support" workers in white vests comforted family members of the victims with an arm around the shoulders or a tissue. Others escorted family members outside the main auditorium to private rooms.

The inquest took also extra breaks Thursday morning for the mental health of families, community members and the six-member jury.

Some victims likely died rapidly of a single stab wound, with no signs of struggle, Musgrove said Thursday. Others sustained multiple wounds before they died.

One of the deaths detailed was that of Myles Sanderson's brother, Damien, who was the first one to be killed that day.

Musgrove said Damien may have died within minutes, but it may have taken up to an hour.

The inquest began in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Friday's proceedings are expected to include more testimony from another pathologist about the remaining five deaths, as well as information about the province's emergency response.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.