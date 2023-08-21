James Smith Cree Nation leaders thank supporters as anniversary of mass killing nears

The leaders of James Smith Cree Nation came together on Monday in a moment of appreciation for the people who helped them last year, after more than two dozen community members were killed and injured during a violent stabbing massacre.

On the morning of Sept. 4, 2022, community member Myles Sanderson went on a stabbing rampage — killing 11 people and injuring another 17 others in James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon, Sask.

"All of the membership here, all the families here that had tended to their loved ones that day [were] all traumatized by the sights, the chaos, the devastation," said Chief Robert Head of the Peter Chapman Band, one of three bands that make up James Smith Cree Nation.

"Each and every one of us lost family members that day on September 4."

Sanderson, 32, died in police custody on Sept. 7, shortly after being arrested, having committed the deadliest stabbing in Canada's history.

The widespread support shown for the community since the stabbings has been critical, said Head. He was one of several people who expressed thanks on Monday during the opening ceremonies of a traditional health gathering, which is being hosted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations on James Smith Cree Nation.

During his speech, Head took time to remember the people who helped in the wake of the tragedy, taking several minutes to read off a seemingly endless list of people who provided support and prayers.

"We all came together to help all the family members here to get through that day, and that week, and that month and pretty soon — it's going to be that year," said Head.

Chief Calvin Sanderson of the Chakastaypasin First Nation also expressed gratitude.

"I didn't realize how much of our world and our Turtle Island actually cared for us — and that is a blessing, for me as a chief — to help each and every one of our members that were grieving," said Chakastaypasin First Nation Chief Calvin Sanderson.

"We still go through that today, unfortunately."

Several people were recognized with star blankets for their help during the James Smith Cree Nation tragedy and for assisting in a healing gathering that began in the community on Monday. (CBC)

In the year since the stabbing attacks, Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation said the community has been healing and has been trying to rebuild its identity and its culture.

He also took time to thank the RCMP and other first responders that were called to the Cree Nation during the mass killing.

"I acknowledge every one of [you] that participated in that need — that call for help," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, was among the last speakers during the speeches on Monday morning.

Blackmore echoed the others before her, as she said that gathering in James Smith was significant to bring hope and positivity to the community that was so recently devastated in an "unthinkable tragedy."

She said the RCMP has been working to recruit more Indigenous people onto the police force to reflect some of the people they are policing. Blackmore said she spoke with one James Smith Cree Nation man who said he wanted to be a protector of his community.

"That's why it's important for us to be here today," she said. "The individuals at this table, among others, are committed to being protectors of this community.