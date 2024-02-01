James Smith Cree Nation chiefs to speak on inquest at news conference Thursday afternoon

James Smith Cree Nation's chiefs are expected to speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon following an emotional inquest into the mass killing in their community.

James Smith resident Myles Sanderson killed 11 people — 10 in the community and one in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask. — on Sept. 4, 2022.

A two-and-a-half week long inquest examining the massacre ended on Wednesday with a panel of six jurors providing their findings on how and when each person died and 14 recommendations to prevent similar deaths from happening again. Coroner Blaine Beaven, who oversaw the inquest, added another 15 recommendations.

The recommendations are directed to organizations like the RCMP and Correctional Service of Canada, and to James Smith Cree Nation itself.

After the inquest finished Wednesday, Robert Head, chief of the Peter Chapman band, which falls under the umbrella of the James Smith Cree Nation, applauded the recommendations for a First Nations police force. Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation noted that there didn't appear to be many recommendations for the Parole Board of Canada.

Both chose to reserve their answers to more specific questions about recommendations until Thursday.

A news release from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) about the upcoming news conference said the chiefs of James Smith Cree Nation are frustrated that the mass stabbing hasn't been recognized as a national issue and called for a national inquiry.

"A local coroner's inquest is not sufficient to investigate the causes and consequences of this horrific event that has impacted the lives of many Indigenous people," it said.

Head and Burns are expected to speak alongside the Prince Albert Grand Council, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Assembly of First Nations at the FSIN office in Saskatoon at 2 p.m. CST.