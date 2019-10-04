NDP's Jagmeet Singh promises help for workers affected by climate change initiatives

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to help any workers displaced by climate action.

Singh visited Saskatchewan for the first time during the current federal election campaign on Friday morning, when he spoke to supporters at the Fédération des Francophones de Saskatoon.

Singh said an NDP government would improve employment insurance and retraining for anyone whose job is affected by action on climate change.

He said he'd also change procurement policies to help Canadian companies get a bigger share of government contracts.

Last month, United Steelworkers 5890 president Mike Day told the Regina Leader-Post that the union can't support the federal NDP because of its stance on pipelines.

The federal NDP has spoken out against the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

In Saskatoon Friday, Singh said he understands their frustration, but added the NDP would create a stable, sustainable economy that would be better for everyone in the long term.

"I know that a lot of working people are worried about the future, and they're worried because there's been a lot of busts and booms," Singh said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Saskatoon Friday morning. (Jason Warick/CBC)

During the Saskatoon stop, Singh also reiterated his desire to see universal drug and dental coverage. He accused Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau of failing to act on that file because he's been lobbied hundreds of times by insurance and drug companies.

"I don't work for the powerful. I don't work for the pharmaceutical companies. I don't work for the insurance companies. I work for all of you," Singh told cheering supporters.

The NDP won three Saskatchewan seats in the 2015 federal election.

Voting in this year's election takes place Oct. 21.