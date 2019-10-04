NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Saskatoon today

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democrats, will make a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

Singh will appear at the Fédération des Francophones de Saskatoon at 308 4th Ave. where he'll pitch his party's plans to address health care, public services and housing.

The NDP won three Saskatchewan ridings in the last federal election.

Singh will appear at 9 a.m. CST.

He will then fly east to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he'll make an appearance at Lakehead University around 7:30 ET.