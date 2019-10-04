Skip to Main Content
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Saskatoon today
Saskatoon

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democrats, will make a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Friday to speak about 'public services,' universal drug coverage, dental plans and affordable housing.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Friday where he'll pitch his party's platform. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democrats, will make a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

Singh will appear at the Fédération des Francophones de Saskatoon at 308 4th Ave. where he'll pitch his party's plans to address health care, public services and housing.

The NDP won three Saskatchewan ridings in the last federal election.

Singh will appear at 9 a.m. CST.

He will then fly east to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he'll make an appearance at Lakehead University around 7:30 ET.

