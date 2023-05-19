Ivan Martell guilty of 1st degree murder in 2020 death of Allison Moosehunter in Saskatoon

The family and friends of Allison Moosehunter say justice has been served in the 28-year-old Saskatoon woman's murder.

More than 60 people, many wearing red "Justice for Ally" T-shirts, stood and cheered and cried at Court of King's Bench on Friday when Justice Neil Robertson found Ivan Martell guilty of first-degree murder.

Moosehunter had been beaten, strangled and stabbed in the early hours of March 4, 2020, in the basement suite she shared with Martell.

Ally Moosehunter was killed in Saskatoon on March 4, 2020. (Ally Moosehunter/Facebook)

In his decision at the judge-alone trial, Robertson said that Martell had violated Moosehunter's sexual integrity in the course of killing her — he had inserted the handle of large knife into her rectum — which is why he was convicted of first-degree murder. The conviction comes with a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Outside court, Moosehunter's older sister Tiffany Witchekan said the family can finally gain a measure of peace.

"In the past, I've witnessed a lot of failure in the justice system. Today, with the outcome of him getting sentenced to first degree, and my sister getting the justice that she deserves, I'm really happy," she said.

"I thank the justice system for being on our side, her side."

Ivan Martell is guilty of first-degree murder. (Ivan Martell/Facebook)

Justice Robertson spent a full hour reading his decision to the packed courtroom. Deputies bracketed Martell, who sat in the prisoner's box less than one metre from family members.

The decision systemically dismantled the defence theory of what happened the night Moosehunter was murdered. Robertson noted that, although the reason for the attack is uncertain, "I'm satisfied that Ivan Martell killed Allison Moosehunter."

Robertson said that he found the 29 Crown witnesses credible and reliable. He rejected outright a last-minute alibi offered by Martell that he had been out selling drugs when Moosehunter died. Martell could not recall the last names of the people he drove with that night, or where they went.

Robertson also rejected the theory that Moosehunter had been killed by people in the drug trade who came to her house after Martell left.