It's the first snowfall, Saskatoon! Flurries predicted for weekend forecast

Tomorrow might be the first official day of fall, but parts of Saskatchewan may end up looking like a winter wonderland thanks to this weekend's weather forecast.

A system is moving in from Alberta is bringing a mix of rain and snow to much of central Saskatchewan.

Temperatures are expected to dip toward the freezing mark throughout the day Friday in Saskatoon. And that could mean a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon in the city.

Much of central Saskatchewan could see light flurries on and off through the weekend with accumulated snowfall between 2-4 cm.

Pumpkin festival a snow-go

Winter-like weather isn't always so wonderful—​especially when you run an outdoor event like Black Fox Farm and Distillery's annual pumpkin festival. It's forced event organizers to cancel this weekend's festivities.

"It is just not that much fun when it is snowing," said Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote, one of Black Fox's owners.

The pumpkin festival, which typically runs during the first three weekends in September, has already been postponed once this year due to bad weather.

The festival features a number of family-friendly activities including children's games, wagon rides and, of course, pumpkin picking.

"We have 15 thousand pumpkins that are waiting in the field for people to come and get them," said Stefanyshyn-Cote. "We don't know what's going to happen to them [the pumpkins] should the weather dip even lower."

Patchy predictions

Luckily for the pumpkins—and potential pumpkin pickers—the snow isn't expected to stick around for very long.

Temperatures should start to warm up a little Sunday evening and double digit highs are are expected next week.

The Black Fox pumpkin festival still runs for two more weekends: Sept. 29- 30 and Oct. 6-7.

Plenty of time of to pick the perfect pumpkin — and plenty of pumpkins to pick from.