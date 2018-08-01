'It's like a whole new mortgage payment' Mother wants gov't coverage for son's growth hormone shots

Most people who meet Luke Germs assume he is an infant.

"It actually really bothers him a lot when people comment on his size," said Kathleen Germs, Luke's mother.

As an infant, Luke suffered bout after bout of pneumonia and bronchitis. Once he was ten months old he effectively stopped growing.

"I just had that feeling in my stomach that something was really wrong," said Germs. "This isn't about his size, this is about his health."

Luke is now three. He weighs just over 10 kg (23 pounds) and is 83 cm (33 inches) tall. Boys born at the same time now tower over him, running and climbing at the playground while he struggles to walk up a set of stairs.

Hormone injections could provide relief

After countless visits to doctors and hospitals, pediatric endocrinologists speculated that Luke's body does not produce enough human growth hormones. Growth Hormone Deficiency affects at least one in every 10,000 children, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

At age three, Luke Germs (left) posed with a seven-month-old family friend in this photo. (Kathleen Germs)

Luke's specialist would like to prescribe hormone injections, starting at $500/month and eventually rising to $2,000/month.

That's close to $400,000 his family would have to pay out-of-pocket by the time he reaches 25.

"It's like a whole new mortgage payment," said Kathleen Germs.

No provincial drug coverage

On July 20, the province told Germs it would not pay for any of Luke's injections.

The screening test in Saskatchewan relies on seven blood draws. Six of Luke's samples showed he was severely deficient in growth hormone.

Luke's seventh sample came back with a score that is considered within the range of normal in Saskatchewan, but not in the United States or Australia.

Doctors have raised concerns about the test's efficacy in children under age five.

"He's already lost three years of his most valuable growth," said Kathleen Germs. "That's time he'll never get back." (CBC)

In an e-mail to CBC, officials at Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health said "physicians are responsible for providing clinical information and determining what tests are utilized in order to determine a diagnosis. Clinical information provided by the physician is used by the Drug Plan to determine coverage."

"If physicians or patients wish to appeal the decision, physicians may submit additional clinical information to support their request," the e-mail concluded.

'Time is of the essence'

Germs, who is a teacher, has also asked her group insurance company whether it will cover her son's medication, but has yet to receive an answer.

"Time is of the essence for this condition," said Germs.

"Luke's already lost three years of his most valuable growth," she said. "That's time we'll never get back."

Luke Germs, right, was born a week before the other three-year-old in this photo. He gets frustrated when he cannot keep up with his peers on the playground. (Kathleen Germs)

Germs and her family wanted to pay for the injections out-of-pocket, but doctors warned them doing so may jeopardize all future coverage, particularly if Luke shows any improvement.

"They might say well how do we know he's not growing on his own, how do we know that's actually the growth hormone helping him," said Germs.

"It's very stressful."

Without the shots, she said her son's heart, lungs and kidneys may fail. His muscle development is also falling behind.

"This isn't about his size, this is about his health," said Germs.