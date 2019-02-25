'It's either leave or die': TV series captures drama of refugees flight to Sask.

The second season of a Citytv documentary series that follows refugees trying to build a new life in Saskatchewan premieres tonight.

The first season of Bridging Borders, shot in Saskatoon, revealed hard truths about what brings newcomers here.

"It's either leave or die," said Chris Triffo, one of the creators of the series.

The idea for the documentary series was sparked by the drowning death of three-year-old Alan Kurdi in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015. The image of the Syrian boy's body washed up on the shore motivated Triffo and his colleagues to shine a light on the plight of refugees and the struggles they face trying to find safety and security outside their home countries.

Trying to help

In Canada, private citizens can sponsor refugees. Triffo said the interplay between people trying to do good in the world and those who desperately need their help is one of the factors that makes Bridging Borders so compelling.

"These are ordinary citizens that really have no idea what they are getting themselves into. They just know that they want to help," he said.

Season one took viewers on an emotional roller coaster that included the tale of one family who lived in a small shipping container for three years before arriving in Saskatoon. Another story featured a brother and sister who thought they'd never see each other again reunited.

"It's quite heart breaking but it's also heartwarming," said Triffo.

Season two of the documentary series ventures outside the city to other parts of the province, where refugees are working to establish new roots in rural areas of Saskatchewan.

Refugees in Rosetown

"Most people don't' want to leave their homes," said Triffo.

"They have family, they have their culture, they have their food … most if not all refuges that I've met did not want to leave, they were forced to leave."

Triffo pointed to an upcoming episode shot in Rosetown as an example. He said the family was faced with the impossible task of deciding who would come to Canada and who would have to stay behind.

"The sponsorship group said listen … we've raised enough money between these churches to bring someone over from your family. But we can only bring one."

He said viewers will see a strong family that is making the best of their new life in Saskatchewan.

"The kids are in school. They have jobs. They're contributing taxpayers," he said.

"The statistics play out that [refugees] become contributing members of society fast and they give back and they help the country grow."

It is that story of struggle, perseverance and victory set in rural Saskatchewan that Triffo and his colleagues promise to bring to viewers.