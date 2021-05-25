'It really hurts': Saskatoon residents reflect on one year since George Floyd's murder

It has been a year since George Floyd's murder and Saskatoon's Samuel Obeng still feels the shock of seeing the video of a police officer kneeling on the African American man's neck until he died.

"In the Black community and with my friends, we all felt it. We know it can be any of us. It's really hard. It hurts," said 14-year-old Obeng.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knees on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes as two other officers held him face-down on the pavement. Floyd had been detained outside a convenience store on suspicion of paying with a counterfeit bill.

"It hurts really because if it was my parents, or my brothers or my friends, I don't know how I would deal with it. It's been a terrible moment," Obeng said.

(Omayra Issa/CBC News)

Obeng said he hasn't been profiled by the police, but has older friends who have. He has experienced racism.

"Say, if I'm wearing a hoodie, someone might think I'm part of a gang. It's just the looks that make me feel bad. I've received looks as I was walking from white people," he said.

"I try not to let it affect me."

Activist Sarah Tut said George Floyd's death at the hand of police has instilled fear in some Saskatoon youth.

"A lot of young people around me became scared about what happened and they knew his skin colour played a role," Tut said.

"They realize racism exists in Saskatoon."

Tut said some young people experience racial profiling from police in Saskatoon.

In the last year, advocates in Saskatchewan have asked for the defunding of police. Nonetheless, the police services in Saskatoon and Regina received budget increases for the 2021 year.

More dialogue around race

Tut said she's seen more dialogue around anti-Black racism in the city and province in the last year.

"At this time, at this age, it's a very common topic. It's a time of awakening," Tut said.

She said this is in large part due to young people becoming more active.

Braydon Page drew 4,000 people at a large protest in Saskatoon, but said he hasn't seen concrete changes.

"There are still individuals being mistreated because of the colour of their skin all over Canada," Page said.

"I would like to see other people continue to acknowledge the struggled people of colour go through, so that when it comes time for me to have kids they hopefully won't have to deal with the stuff we have to today," he added.

Obeng said he wants to see change in the justice system and in race relations more generally.

"We have to target the problem."