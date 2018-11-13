'It hits hard': Saskatoon comic book artist pays homage to Stan Lee

Tributes are pouring in from around the world after the passing of comics legend Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four.

Saskatoon-based comic book artist Tom Grummett, who has drawn Superman for DC and the X-Men for Marvel, said Lee's passing was a shock, even though he was 95 years old.

"I don't think anyone was quite ready for it, just quite yet," Grummett said. "Stan and his creations, and the creations of the guys he collaborated with are characters that I grew up with … when you lose a guy like that, it hits hard."

Grummett said he was five or six years old when he would "risk his hide" crossing Saskatoon's 22nd Street to buy an Avengers comic book, because Lee's characters were that dear to him.

Later in his life, Grummett had the opportunity to draw some of Lee's creations.

"I had a true fanboy moment, obviously," Grummett said. "Getting to draw these characters just appealed to the eight-year-old in me."

He said Lee's legacy will ultimately be characters like Spider-Man, the X-men and the Hulk, whom he helped introduce to the world.

Grummett said his own children and now his grandchildren grew up with Lee's creations, just as generations to come will as well.

With files from Emily Pasiuk