Jewish, Palestinian Saskatchewanians hope for a peaceful end to the conflict

Saskatoon-based members of both the Jewish and Palestinian communities say they want an end to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group in control of the Gaza Strip, after the latest in more than 70 years of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has left thousands of civilians injured or dead.

The combined death toll of Israelis and Palestinians killed after Hamas's attack on Israel, and Israel's retaliatory bombing of the Gaza Strip, has topped 2,700 — and the loss of life is likely to continue. An estimated 250,000 people have been left homeless.

Kevin Sharfe, the president of Congregation Agudas Israel in Saskatoon, said the congregation's hundred members held a vigil earlier this week to remember the fallen.

"The community is feeling sad and scared. Tragic events are happening right now," he said. "The acts of Hamas to Israeli citizens is absolutely horrific."

Kevin Sharfe, the president of Congregation Agudas Israel in Saskatoon, says he is hoping for a de-escalation of violence. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Israel withdrew its troops and Jewish settlements from Gaza in 2005. Hamas has been in power in the territory since 2007, after winning a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election the previous year. There has not been an election in Gaza since.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after the Hamas takeover. Israel — which controls Gaza's airspace, territorial waters, population registry and commercial crossings — has said the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas and other militant groups from importing arms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would "crush and destroy" Hamas in response to its attack last Saturday.

"The kind of unconscionable acts, inhumane acts that have been acted upon toward the citizens of Israel is hard to put into words. And what's also sad is just how that's going to affect the whole region in the Middle East, including the Palestinian people," Sharfe said.

He said the community is grieving together and experiencing "real fear" about the extraordinary impact this will have on the future.

"Jewish and non-Jewish people in Saskatoon have friends and family in Israel," he said.

"A lot of our community members also have a deep relationship with the state of Israel itself and it's a hard time for everyone."

Sharfe said he has friends and relatives in Israel. He said it is hard to look past the recent events of "brutality against Jewish people and the horrific, heinous and inhumane acts toward the Israelis," but that he wants a resolution.

"Of course, we want peace and we hate the idea that a lot of innocent lives will be lost. It's a tragic, tragic situation," he said.

"Every reasonable person is hoping for a de-escalation of violence, and peace, because right now there's nothing good that's going to come of it. Politics right now doesn't have any place in the discussion. We just need to end this."

Ahmad Al-Dissi, a professor in veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, says the dehumanization of Palestinians and Israelis, and the assosciated cycles of violence, need to stop. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Ahmad Al-Dissi, who moved to Saskatoon from Palestine, agreed.

"I truly hope that when it ends, there will be an international pressure to end the conflict based on international law in a way that dignifies everyone," the professor in veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan said.

"It would be such a waste of blood, time, and humanity, if after all this bloodshed, we go through a ceasefire where everything goes back to normal and we just kick the bucket till the next conflict or war."

'This cycle of dehumanization must end'

Al-Dissi, who is also affiliated with the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, said he is one of the seven million people that were displaced when Israel was created in 1948.

"I'm praying for friends and relatives still back there. Half of the family are still in Jerusalem. We are not in Gaza, but the relatives that live in East Jerusalem always live under the fear of their homes being demolished."

He said the horrific news has impacted the nearly 200 member Palestinian community in the city.

"All have relatives back home and everyone can tell a story of suffering under the occupation. Unfortunately, many Palestinian families have been shattered and separated."

Al-Dissi said he condemns violence. He said the unsettled injustice and disparities in that region over the years have resulted in the present-day dehumanization and vicious rounds of violence.

"This cycle of dehumanization must end. The Palestinians are human beings. The Jews are human beings.… What's happening, unfortunately, is very tragic and sad," he said.

"The violence from the Palestinian side has a reason. It's just a symptom of the occupation. If we end the occupation, I think the issue will be solved.… Let's all live together peacefully."