Heavy rainfall prompts state of emergency at hydro station in northeast Sask.

SaskPower says its Island Falls hydro station in northern Saskatchewan is in a state of emergency, owing to "unprecedented heavy rainfall."

The station is located on the Churchill River, near the border with Manitoba, and supplies 111 megawatts to the Saskatchewan power grid.

"At this time, there has been no significant damage to Island Falls [hydro station]," SaskPower said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

"Due to high water levels on the Churchill River, the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) is directing releases to happen throughout the river system. As part of this effort, SaskPower is required to release significant water from Whitesand Dam."

People should stay away from the portage at Whitesand Dam because the area is not safe, SaskPower said.

The corporation is giving updates on the situation on its web page. People are also asked to call the natural disaster information line at 1-844-231-1155.

"Water levels may remain at very high levels for the next month or longer," SaskPower said, adding that workers have installed sandbags inside the Island Falls hydro station in case water backs up.