'We have to be strong': Crowd gathers at University of Regina to remember victims of Iran crash

People gathered at the University of Regina Thursday for an emotional ceremony remembering the victims of last week's plane crash in Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down the aircraft on Jan. 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members — including 57 Canadian citizens.

Ali Hezaryan says he's been having trouble sleeping and has had nightmares since he heard the news.

His friend Amir Hossein Saeedinia died in the crash.

"I hope I can sleep some day," Hezaryan said. "But for now, we can't leave ourselves alone. We have to be together and share the sympathy.

"I know it's hard, but this is life, I guess. We can't let something like this beat us. We have to be strong, to be with the families who are affected, so it can be a little healing for their pain."

Ali Hezaryan was among those with a personal connection to one of the victims of Ukranian Airlines flight PS752. (Radio Canada)

At the ceremony, there was a wall of photos showing the victims, adorned with flowers.

After the speeches, some comforted each other with hugs.

No student or faculty member at the University of Regina was directly affected by the air tragedy of Ukrianian Airlines flight PS752 but the university nevertheless wished to pay tribute to the victims of the air tragedy.