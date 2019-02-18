Family time and satisfaction on the upswing, says survey

The definition of family togetherness is changing in Canada, but families are still reporting a high level of satisfaction, according to a new Ipsos survey for Ronald McDonald House Charities in the country.

Ninety-one per cent of respondents in Canada said are happy with their family life. According to the survey, many attribute their satisfaction to choosing time with their loved ones and the close-knit relationships they've fostered with their children.

"It appears they're spending more time together than before," said Tammy Forrester, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Saskatchewan.

And, she says "they're looking at spending time together different ways."

While traditional family time might have been spend around the dinner table, on walks, or playing catch in the backyard, Canadians' definition has extended to watching television together, or driving to activities together, according to the survey.

Traditions, memories enhance togetherness

The Ipsos survey shows the responding families spend approximately five hours together on weekdays, and 12 hours a day during the weekend.

That's promising for those families' future, according to counsellor Alison Schafer.

Families are still performing traditional activities together - walks, eating dinner together, and family outings - but the definition of togetherness is changing to include digital consumption (Matthew Garand/CBC) "It's traditions, memories, rituals that are really responsible for increasing our sense of attachment and our feeling of being embedded and connected to our family," she said

"It's is really the underpinning of mental health and the foundation for greater growth in our kids."

According to Schager, that togetherness cna even be enhanced by folding laundry and setting the —tablelittle rituals that are expected and constant.

Some traditions, though, are less accessible. Seventy-one per cent of families who responded to the survey said they'd go on a family vacation if their income allowed.

Lower-cost activities, like playing together, are still popular. More than half of familys identified playing together as a way parents would like to spend time with their children.

"Play is the way children play. It's the way they bond," said Schaeffer, "That's the number one way from a child development point of view to create those bonds.

